Thursday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We only hit a high of 90 today and it actually happened this morning. Plenty of clouds today with showers helped to keep the temperature a little cooler. More of the same can be expected during the coming days, including this weekend. Partly sunny skies will fill with clouds and showers during the day and evening. Highs will be near 90 and it will feel more like 100 with the humidity. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. South winds at 5mph tonight and southwest at the same speeds Friday. Sunrise is 6:30am and the sunset is 7:36pm. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Tropical disturbance Chantal is located in the north Atlantic, while an area of low pressure system is moving through The Bahamas and may become better developed as it turns out to sea this weekend, but there is no threat to our region.