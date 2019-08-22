Sheriff: Motorcyclist dies after crash, pursuit in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The motorcyclist who crashed during a law enforcement pursuit on Wednesday has died.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said Joel Davis Jr., 29, died Wednesday night.
According to WTVA in Tupelo, the sheriff said Davis was speeding on Culver Road and an Itawamba County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop him.
The ensuing pursuit entered Monroe County.
Dickinson said the motorcyclist performed wheelies at times during the pursuit and would intentionally slow down and speed away on a gravel road.
Davis crashed when his motorcycle hit a loose patch of gravel, the sheriff said.
Dickinson also said the 29-year-old was wanted on a felony warrant in Lee County for felony fleeing.
The motorcycle’s tag had also been switched, the sheriff added.
