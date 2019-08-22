Pregnancy support group coming to Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A pregnancy support group is coming to Hinds County in September of this year.
According to this group, more babies are born prematurely in Hinds County than any other county in Mississippi.
They state that preterm birth is the leading cause of death in infants in Mississippi. Mississippi also has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation annually.
In an effort to improve prenatal health and reduce premature births in Hinds County, Sisters in Birth, a nonprofit charitable organization based in Jackson, will launch a comprehensive evidence based program in the City of Jackson in September.
The program will provide an array of evidence based services including: home visitation, child birth education activities, structured physical activities, labor and delivery support, motivational counseling, repeat pregnancy prevention, patient advocacy, and breastfeeding counseling to pregnant teens and young adults who reside in Hinds County.
Those who successfully complete the program will receive a free crib and car seat.
Open enrollment will occur on Saturday, August 31 at the Eudora Library in downtown Jackson.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.