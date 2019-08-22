Police searching for suspects identified in Manhattan Rd. armed robbery, aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have identified the two suspects wanted in connection to an incident that happened at an apartment complex on Manhattan Road Friday, August 16.
Police are now searching for 27-year-old Jamison Winston and 28-year-old Jeremy Winston for an armed robbery and aggravated assault that left a man hospitalized.
The victim was shot in the leg multiple times before being robbed. His injuries were non-life threatening and he remains in stable condition at a local hospital.
If you know either of the suspects whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
