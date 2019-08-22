Pirates hit the road to open season

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The new season is so close, that Pearl High School can almost taste it at this point.
The anticipation is so palpable at this point, that instead of waiting out the rains on Monday, the Pirates still got their practice reps in, having to essentially run off the flag corps in the indoor facility. There is no time to lose at this point for PHS as it gets set to open the 2019 season with a marquee match-up on Thursday at Clinton.
The Pirates hope it will be the first win of many more to come.
“We’ve got a great group of guys,” Pearl coach John Perry said. “They work hard and hey do everything in the world that we ask them to do. It’s a good senior group that’s leading the team so we’re excited.”
The Pirates boast a veteran group that returns its entire starting offensive line from a season ago. That unit will be opening up holes for running back and fellow senior Kenyatta Harrell.
“We have a great offensive line, a great quarterback and great wide receivers,” said Harrell. “I’m just another piece to the puzzle.”
The Pirates travel to Clinton on Thursday for a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff to open the season.
