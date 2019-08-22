Attorneys ask for psych evaluation for Ole Miss murder suspect

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss student Brandon Theesfeld appeared in court Thursday for the murder of fellow student Ally Kostial.
Kostial was found dead near Sardis Lake with multiple gunshot wounds last month.
Theesfeld has been held in jail without bond since July.
Theesfeld’s defense team is made up on cousins Tony and Steve Farese as well as Oxford attorney Swayze Alford. They were expected to ask a Lafayette County judge to set a bond, but withdrew their request Thursday.
Instead, the defense is asking for a psychological evaluation.
Authorities have not detailed the relationship between Theesfeld and Kostial, but friends describe it as "complicated."
