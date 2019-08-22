MISSING PERSON: Man last seen on North Chapel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are searching for a missing man.
Andre Taylor was last seen at 348 North Chapel on August 14.
Taylor is described as a six-feet-three-inches black man with black hair, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts with black Nike flip flops.
According to Jackson police, there is currently no reason to believe he is in immediate danger.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andre Taylor should contact Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-1210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.