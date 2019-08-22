High School Football Week 1: Scores and Highlights

High School Football Week 1: Scores and Highlights
By Waverly McCarthy | August 22, 2019 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 4:22 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.

The Pearl Pirates head to Clinton Thursday night to open the 2019 high school football season. Sports Director Trey Mongrue will have full coverage from tonight’s opening game and more on the beginning of the new season.

In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week, Starkville travels to Brandon to face the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a second round playoff defeat and are looking to start their season against the Bulldogs.

Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will have coverage from that game all night.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

  • Pearl vs. Clinton
  • Murrah vs. Wingfield

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

  • Starkville vs. Brandon
  • Madison Central vs. Vicksburg*
  • Holmes County Central vs. Warren Central*
  • Terry vs. Raymond
  • Canton vs. Velma Jackson
  • Lanier vs. Yazoo City
  • Florence vs. Pelahatchie
  • Magee vs. Morton
  • Tri County Academy vs. Greenville Christian

* - Denotes Red Carpet Bowl

This story will be updated with scores and post game reaction following the WLBT End Zone at 10:00 p.m.

