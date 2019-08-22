High School Football Week 1: Scores and Highlights

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.
The Pearl Pirates head to Clinton Thursday night to open the 2019 high school football season. Sports Director Trey Mongrue will have full coverage from tonight’s opening game and more on the beginning of the new season.
In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week, Starkville travels to Brandon to face the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a second round playoff defeat and are looking to start their season against the Bulldogs.
Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will have coverage from that game all night.
- Pearl vs. Clinton
- Murrah vs. Wingfield
- Starkville vs. Brandon
- Madison Central vs. Vicksburg*
- Holmes County Central vs. Warren Central*
- Terry vs. Raymond
- Canton vs. Velma Jackson
- Lanier vs. Yazoo City
- Florence vs. Pelahatchie
- Magee vs. Morton
- Tri County Academy vs. Greenville Christian
* - Denotes Red Carpet Bowl
This story will be updated with scores and post game reaction following the WLBT End Zone at 10:00 p.m.
