First Alert Forecast: August heat, steam lead to afternoon downpours

EXTENDED FORECAST: Tropical moisture will surge northward by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will help to spark more scattered showers and storms, but at this point, still does not look to feature a complete washout. Even with that said, some of the storms that flare up through the weekend and into next week could produce heavy rain. As the moisture surge begins to exit to the east, expect rain chances to come back down and typical late August heat to hold firm, eventually drier out by the end of next week.