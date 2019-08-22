First Alert Forecast: August heat, steam lead to afternoon downpours

THURSDAY: A nearly typical mid-late August day on tap – after starting off warm and muggy, highs will rebound to the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few hit and miss storms by the latter half of the day. A weak front will slip into the area helping to spark scattered downpours. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 70s.
FRIDAY: Expect more of the same to round of the work week – expect a mix of clouds and sun with the opportunity of scattered showers and storms to develop through the afternoon hours. This will come by way of a bit of a squeeze play with a surge of tropical moisture and an approaching front from the north. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Tropical moisture will surge northward by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will help to spark more scattered showers and storms, but at this point, still does not look to feature a complete washout. Even with that said, some of the storms that flare up through the weekend and into next week could produce heavy rain. As the moisture surge begins to exit to the east, expect rain chances to come back down and typical late August heat to hold firm, eventually drier out by the end of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.