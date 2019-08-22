Consider This: Vote Tuesday

Turnout for runoffs is usually lower than primary elections with fewer races on the ballot, preferred candidates eliminated from the runoff and apathy that one vote makes a difference. However, we have seen where one vote can make the difference. And the winner of the runoff could very well go on to win the general election in November. So, the runoff election is very, very important. The Republican gubernatorial and Attorney General candidates will be decided. The Democratic representative for Hinds County Sheriff will be determined. And across Mississippi there are state house and senate races, supervisor runoffs, circuit clerk and chancery clerk elections and other races where the winner will have a big impact in the local communities where they serve.