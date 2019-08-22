Clinton police warn of scam that “spoofs” the department’s number

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department is warning residents that calls from the department’s non-emergency number about outstanding warrants or fine payments are not legitimate.
In a Facebook post, the department says people are telling them they are receiving calls from 601-924-5252, the department’s non-emergency number saying that they have outstanding warrants or other issues and referring them to call another number to pay these fines.
This is a spoofed number and is likely originating from outside the United States.
The Clinton Police Department will never call and request fine payments over the phone.
If you receive calls from anyone claiming to be from a government agency that seem suspicious or request payment over the phone, you can look up the correct number and call them back.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.