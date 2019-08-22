City of Jackson soon to hire ‘water hearing officer’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday night, City of Jackson councilmen passed an ordinance to hire what Mayor Chockwe Lumumba calls a “Water Hearing Officer.”
“It felt, to us, that we needed a third party to be in that equation so that the person who would be defending the city is not both legal council and witness at the same time,” Lumumba said.
The current process presents a customer’s water bill appeal to the City Attorney’s office, which is the same office that would defend the city if the appeal is taken city council.
“We felt that we needed to hire someone independent; an objective arbitrator to look at it, because if that individual were to hold the position that they weren’t being treated justly, then the entity that would represent the city and that claim would be the city attorney’s office," explained the mayor.
Councilman Kenneth Stokes disagreed, saying, “Why go to a hearing officer who the people probably gonna feel is gonna work for the city and fix this in with the city against them?”
Stokes said the current process is fair as is.
“My concern is fairness. If you have a situation that’s fair, and it’s not broke, not a system that’s broke, then why fix it? Why change it?” asked Stokes.
The mayor said he hopes to have the hearing officer on board in the next 30 days.
