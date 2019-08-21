Woman arrested for alleged involvement after man killed in Ridgewood Rd. drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Ridgewood Road Monday.
Investigators have charged 25-year-old Alexis Black with murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle for her alleged involvement and knowledge of the incident. Black was located at an undisclosed location and taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.
29-year-old Earnest Myers Jr. was killed in the shooting. Officers responded to the scene where a small SUV had left the road and crashed into a tree in the yard of a home there.
Police say Myers Jr. was in a fight with another man several minutes before the shooting and the same man allegedly fired into the victim’s vehicle as he drove down Ridgewood Road. He was pronounced dead on scene.
A woman was also in the car with minor injuries from the crash. She was transported to the hospital.
Police say Black was not alone inside the vehicle where the shots originated from and more arrests are expected.
This investigation is ongoing.
