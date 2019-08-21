Wednesday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers are around this evening, dying off later tonight as a weak area of low pressure fall apart across the area. More showers will return over the coming days, mainly in the afternoons and evenings and not everyone will see the rain. Partly sunny skies are likely, but with an increased amount of cloud cover and a better chance for showers, expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. South wind at 5mph tonight and Thursday. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:29am and the sunset is 7:37pm. The tropics are active with Chantal in the north Atlantic and not expected to threaten any land and a system near The Bahamas that will stay out to sea for the most part as well.