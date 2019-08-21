Third arrest made in Jackson water theft investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigation into the city’s water billing system.
43-year-old Walter Boyd is charged with grand larceny related to water theft from the City of Jackson by utilizing an illegal hookup.
The City of Jackson is cracking down on water theft and ridding its ranks of employees receiving free water.
A fraud unit is investigating bogus connections and tracking down thousands of dollars in losses.
On August 14th, Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Jones was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the case.
On August 5, Jesse Jones Jr. was also arrested and charged with grand larceny in this case.
Jackson police say more arrests are expected.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.