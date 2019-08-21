Third arrest made in Jackson water theft investigation

The City of Jackson is cracking down on water theft and ridding its ranks of employees receiving free water.

By Morgan Howard | August 21, 2019 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 9:18 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigation into the city’s water billing system.

43-year-old Walter Boyd is charged with grand larceny related to water theft from the City of Jackson by utilizing an illegal hookup.

A fraud unit is investigating bogus connections and tracking down thousands of dollars in losses.

On August 14th, Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Jones was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the case.

On August 5, Jesse Jones Jr. was also arrested and charged with grand larceny in this case.

Jackson police say more arrests are expected.

