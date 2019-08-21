Suspects in deadly Brookhaven home invasion appear in court

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond remains set between $1 million and $2 million for three murder suspects in Brookhaven.
Adrian Smith, Justin Anderson and Jatavious Berry were in court for a probable cause hearing Tuesday.
They are all charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Zaria Newton.
Newton was shot and killed on July 30 in the home she shared with her boyfriend.
A Brookhaven police detective testified in court Tuesday that surveillance video showed Justin Anderson armed with a gun in the home during what appeared to be a burglary.
Defense attorneys argued there wasn’t enough evidence to prove who the shooter was and that their bonds should be lowered.
The suspects all declined to testify on their own behalf during the hearing.
Their cases will now be bound over to the next grand jury.
