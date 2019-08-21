Some people are heated by fed’s money-saving thermostat tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The federal government’s air conditioning tip guidelines are taking the internet by storm and raising a few eyebrows around the Jackson area.
July was the hottest month ever recorded globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The Department of Energy website recommends keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees during the cooling season. That’s only for the hours when you’re at home and awake.
When you’re away, the DOE also suggests you “keep your house warmer than normal.”
The folks at Consumer Reports say 85 is cool enough when you’re not at home.
And 82 is good enough when you’re asleep.
“No I don’t think I could do that. I kind of like it temperate and moderate," said metro homeowner Charley Brenner. "I would have to get used to it and definitely sleep under a fan just like in the old days.”
“Oh no way! It’s too hot. It is so much better to keep it on 75 while it is this hot. Once it’s cooler, then maybe," said Barbara Johnson while laughing. “For me we keep it at about 76 throughout the day and at night we turn it off.”
Energy Star also states that if homeowners follow these guidelines, they can save nearly $180 a year.
Earl Coleman say’s he isn’t surprised that it would help save people money, but he questions if it is worth it.
“It’s all about individual taste," he said. "If you want to save money, then you are going to have to abide by those guidelines.”
If you decide to save money and take Energy Star’s advice, the reports suggests avoiding your washer, dryer, and dishwasher during the day.
Another piece of advice they recommend: cook outside on your grill to keep heat out of the house.
