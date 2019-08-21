Richland police capture alligator in parking lot

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland police took a bite out of crime this morning, responding to a call of an incorrigible reptile.
Officers were called to Calhoun Fence Company around 11 a.m. Tuesday after workers there spotted an alligator in the parking lot.
The five-feet long gator was sitting inches from their building, eyeing one of the company’s pet cats.
Officers arrived and were able to hog tie the reptile until a trapper arrived.
The gator was not too happy about being tied up and hissed and lunged at officers while they waited.
Luckily, he couldn’t hurt them because his legs and mouth were bound with tape.
The gator was small enough to be relocated.
They think he came from a canal which runs alongside their property.
