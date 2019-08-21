One dead, another injured in shooting near Kosciusko elementary school

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) -One person is dead and another has been injured following a shooting near an elementary school in Kosciusko.
According to Breezy News, the shooting happened at around 2:00 pm at the corner of Highway 43 North and 4th avenue.
Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew confirmed to Breezy News that at least two people were shot and one of those victims died.
School officials confirmed to Breezy News that Kosciusko Upper Elementary was placed on lockdown shortly following the shooting.
