'I pretty much douse everything in Lysol’: Teachers and faculty fight off back-to-school germs

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kids are back in school and so is bacteria, increasing any child’s chance of getting sick.
However, staff at the Clinton Public School District are gearing their students to fight back.
Jenna Oswalt is a fun first grade teacher at Clinton Park Elementary but she doesn’t play nice with germs.
“Once a week I pretty much douse everything in Lysol even though it’s already been touched by Clorox wipes,” she confesses.
Other teachers tease Oswalt as she strives to keep her classroom germ free, but school district nurse Renee Martin said it’s necessary.
Martin said many of the illnesses that spread are highly contagious.
"We have stomach issues. A stomach virus can go through a classroom very quickly. Colds, upper respiratory infections, strep throat will often be very common,” Martin says.
The germs are everywhere: “The door knobs, the desk, sharing pencils, and pencil boxes, that sort of thing."
“We do teach them not to share brushes and combs, hats and jackets," said Martin.
That, she says, helps against the spread of lice and other contact illnesses. “They like to share food sometimes or drinks and that’s never a good thing."
That’s why Oswalt does her part to prevent her students from getting sick; by wiping down common areas to consistent hand-washing.
In Oswalt's classroom, cleaning supplies are as important as your more typical school supplies.
“And so the parents I think sometimes think ‘Well it’s not pencils, it’s not notebook paper.’ To me that’s just as important if we’re not cleaning our desk regularly and getting all the germs! You won’t be at school to use all your other supplies anyway,” said Oswalt.
