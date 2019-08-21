Former Byram court clerk files racial discrimination complaint against city, officials

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A former court clerk has filed a racial discrimination and retaliation complaint against the city, the mayor, and the aldermen of Byram.
Beginning last fall, Melinda Fleming claims that she began experiencing racial discrimination from her supervisor, Paula Morrison, including: “belittling, yelling, and telling lies on [Fleming] to other white employees.”
Fleming then complained to Morrison’s immediate supervisor, Angela Richburg, and the mayor of Byram, Richard White.
In November of 2018, Fleming filed a grievance hearing against Morrison and in January of this year, Fleming was told by Mayor White to resign or she would be fired.
Fleming refused to resign and was terminated.
Malcolm Harrison, Fleming’s attorney, says that because of her termination, she was denied due process, saying, “It is unacceptable that any town, much less a town that is 52% African American, would allow its employees to be treated in such a discriminatory manor and then refuse to grant them due process.”
Harrison is asking for Fleming to be reinstated along with receiving all back pay and benefits.
In response, the City of Byram is asking for an investigation to take place into the allegations made by Fleming.
The city has requested until October 14th to formally respond to the complaint.
