First Alert Forecast: daily storm chances increase

WEDNESDAY: More August heat and humidity continue plague the forecast through the mid-part of the work week. Expect highs to push toward the lower 90s – again with heat indices approaching 102-108° by the afternoon.Scattered showers and storms will be possible at times as a weak disturbance pushes across the area. Most of the storms will fizzle after sunset with lows dropping into the lower to middle 70s.
THURSDAY: A nearly typical mid-late August day on tap – after starting off warm and muggy, highs will rebound to the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few hit and miss storms by the latter half of the day.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Tropical moisture will surge northward by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will help to spark more scattered showers and storms, but at this point, still does not look to feature a complete washout. Even with that said, some of the storms that flare up through the weekend and into next week could produce heavy rain.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
