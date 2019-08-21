Colendula Green endorses Victor Mason for Hinds County Sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Colendula Green, former candidate for Hinds County Sheriff, has endorsed Victor Mason in the same race.
Victor Mason, the current Hinds County Sheriff, and former Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance face off in the Democratic runoff Tuesday night.
Green received 15% of the vote in the primary.
Mason has been Hinds County Sheriff since January 2016.
Former candidates Richard Spooner and Les Tannehill have endorsed Lee Vance in the runoff.
The winner of this race will face off in November against Republican candidate Charlotte Oswalt and Independent candidate Torrance Mayfield.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.