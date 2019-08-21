Clinton leaning on youth in 2019

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just two years removed from winning a state championship in Class 6A, the Clinton Arrows are, obviously, looking to do something like that again in 2019.
Last season, with many of the familiar faces from the title-winning squad gone, the Arrows took a step back from that championship form, finishing 3-4 in Region 2 play. With a lot of the freshmen and sophomores seeing the field last season, head coach Judd Boswell believes that will pay dividends now as the Arrows look to reclaim their place with 6A elite.
“We were young last year, we’re probably younger this year,” said Boswell. “I think we will have some flashes of some good stuff with a young team.”
There is no easing into things for the Arrows. After they open the season at home with Pearl this Thursday, the next three pre-regional games feature three ranked opponents who had a combined record of 36-6 last season.
“You want to see how the respond in a big atmosphere,” Boswell said of his players. “And it will be a big atmosphere with Pearl coming into town and it’s going to be a big deal I think.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.