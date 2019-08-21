Cecil Cantrell steps down as Monroe County Sheriff

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell has stepped down, reports WTVA.
Monroe County District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson has confirmed the sheriff’s resignation is effective immediately.
Supervisors will make an appointment by Friday.
Chief Deputy Curtis Knight will assume the role of sheriff until supervisors make a decision.
Cantrell was defeated in the Democratic primary on August 6th.
His current term ended at the end of this year.
