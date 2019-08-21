All lanes blocked in both directions on Highway 61 in Warren County after crash causes chemical spill

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - All lanes are blocked in both directions on Highway 61 at Highway 465 in Warren County after an 18 wheeler and tractor collided.
The collision caused the 18 wheeler, reported to be hauling some kind of petroleum distillate, tanker to leak.
Emergency officials are setting up a perimeter around the accident scene.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the backup will last roughly two hours.
If you are traveling in this direction, you should consider an alternate route.
We will update this story as traffic clears.
