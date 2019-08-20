Tuesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drier weather in place tonight as yesterday’s low pressure system is farther westward along the Louisiana coast today. We don’t see any extremely high temperatures in the forecast during the coming days. It will actually be just at or slightly below normal. Partly sunny skies and just some isolated showers are possible. The chance for rain will gradually increase getting towards this weekend and beyond and that will hold temperatures in check, but it won’t do much for our humidity. Highs will be within a few degrees of 90 everyday and overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. Expect partly sunny skies, but those showers will become increasingly likely. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at the same speeds Wednesday. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 7:38pm.