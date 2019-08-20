Supervisors weigh in on illegal dirt mining complaint in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Supervisors work to end a feud between Siwell Road residents and a property owner they accuse of dirt mining.
Monday the board of supervisors met about land where residents say, up until a week ago, trucks were going in out causing constant noise.
The recently deforested property in the 800 block of Siwell Road has been a thorn in the side of residents like Irish Patrick Williams who claims that the owner is operating a dirt mine.
For a year-and-a-half she said dirt trucks were constantly leaving and entering the property from early morning until evening.
But following inspections, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors determined landowner James Orey was not running an illegal dirt operation.
“There was no evidence to show again that a mining operation was taking place,” said Hinds County Board of Supervisors president Peggy Hobson Calhoun. “The board of supervisors also wanted to assure Mrs. Williams that we will not allow anyone to be in violation of our zoning ordinances."
County officials said Orey has a permit to build a two acre pond and is also building roads to and from the site.
He told WLBT on August 8th that he also planned to construct a house at the location.
Despite the county’s findings, Williams, who lives next door, wants a firm date on when dirt work will be completed.
“Mr. Orey doesn’t live there. He comes to work there,” said Irish Patrick Williams. “That is a work site for him. Myself and others, we live there and we’re just asking him to get down with what he’s doing and do it in a reasonable amount of time."
As a courtesy to residents, the board is asking the land developer not to bring in trucks for work between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Orey did not attend the meeting but declined to comment other than to say he was never doing anything illegal and that he has no date for work completion.
