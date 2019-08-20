Jackson Police Department rolls out new traffic enforcement vehicles

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department rolled out two new vehicles Monday for its traffic enforcement division.
Officers will patrol the downtown area for parking offenders in the new Nissan Versas.
Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Brown said the new vehicles will help make officers more visible downtown as they work to ensure drivers aren’t violating parking rules or creating hazards for other drivers.
The vehicles cost $14,500 and were paid for with money from the department’s budget.
“Traffic enforcement already has vehicles, they’re just outdated and a lot of people see them and they don’t necessarily recognize that they’re traffic enforcement," said Brown. "So, with the addition and upgrades to these vehicles, they have the city of Jackson police department’s color scheme, the seal on the side and everybody will know that they’re there.”
Traffic officers will also be equipped with new e-readers instead of the traditional hand-written ticket forms.
The city is also rolling out a new pilot program for parking meters in downtown Jackson.
Brown said they plan to roll them out along Capitol Street, and if all goes well, expanding to other parts of downtown.
