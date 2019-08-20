Jackson native Rita Brent is taking her comedy to New York

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You have seen her in commercials, laughed as she performs on stage and now Rita Brent is heading to the Big Apple with big plans for her future in comedy.
The comedienne is preparing for a farewell concert in Jackson and telling us about her plans for New York.
Rita Brent says she never planned to pick up a mic to perform as a comedian.
“I was playing drums and I was a full-time musician and I always thought that would be my claim to fame," she says. "I was doing music and radio in 2013. I was very happy doing both those things.”
She felt more comfortable on the drums playing with her mother every Sunday in church.
“Actually, in person, I’m very shy,” Brent admits. "So I didn’t think I had the boldness. I’m an introvert in real life.”
An open mic performance six years ago, shifted her plans and changed her life.
“I did a five minute comedy set. I think I got paid about $25.00. My mom was there. She had just gotten out of church and she came to support me for my set. She chuckled."
A few months ago Brent spent three weeks touring in Africa.
“The U.S. embassy picked bands. There were 200 bands and they picked 15 to send all over the world for a cultural exchange. And so I went with an artist named Tania. She’s from Mississippi," she explained.
Her latest release is called Can You Rock Me Like a Pothole, a song in tribute to Jackson streets.
Brent said, “It has been wonderful but I wanted to kind of change, shift the narrative about the potholes and so it’s not negative all the time. Hey, you can look at things and laugh as well!”
Brent says comedian Ricky Smiley has been a friend and supporter. He is encouraging her to take the leap of faith to make the move to New York.
“I plan on getting into late-night TV. That used to be a big thing for comedians to have an appearance on late-night TV. Maybe even get on Saturday Night Live.”
Brent is preparing a farewell tour but says this is not goodbye.
“I’m just gonna let my talent guide me and help me fit in and hopefully it will help me stand out as well."
Brent is also a military veteran. The farewell concert Sipp on this Tea is set for September 28th at the Alamo Theatre on Farish Street in Jackson.
For more information on the concert, click here.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.