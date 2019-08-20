Jackson man found guilty by federal jury under Project EJECT for illegally possessing a firearm

At approximately 8:30 pm. on February 18, 2017, an officer with the Jackson Police Department initiated a field interview of two men sitting in a parked vehicle outside of Big Boys Groceries on Road of Remembrance. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana. After asking the driver, later identified as Flowers, for his driver’s license, another officer observed the passenger appearing to put something in his mouth. Both Flowers and the passenger were ordered out of the vehicle. Flowers had been sitting on a .32 silver colored revolver, which the officer saw in plain view when Flowers exited the vehicle. The pistol was loaded with five live rounds and two spent shell casings. A records check revealed that Flowers had multiple felony convictions in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. Flowers also had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Officers recovered marijuana from Flowers’ pocket in addition to the loaded firearm.