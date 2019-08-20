First Alert Forecast: August steamy heat cranks up Tuesday

TUESDAY: Another warm start will yield a hot and humid finish for your Tuesday. After starting in the middle 70s, highs will push for the lower to middle 90s by Tuesday afternoon. Feels like temperatures will push past 105° in many instances as rain chances may come at a premium through the afternoon hours.
WEDNESDAY: More August heat and humidity continue plague the forecast through the mid-part of the work week. Expect highs to push toward the middle 90s – again with heat indices approaching 105-110° by the afternoon. Widely spaced showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon amid a mix of sun and clouds.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our typical August pattern will continue through Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. We’ll run the risk of a few showers and storms by the afternoon. Tropical moisture will surge northward by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will help to spark more scattered showers and storms, but at this point, still does not look to feature a complete washout.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
