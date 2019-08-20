Earnest Myers Jr., 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Earnest Myers Jr., a 29-year-old black man, died Monday, August 19, 2019, after an apparent drive-by shooting in northeast Jackson, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Ridgewood Road.
Officers got the call and responded once Myers’ vehicle crashed into a tree in someone’s yard.
Inside, police found Myers dead and a woman injured from the crash.
Holmes said investigators believe Myers was in a fight with another man minutes before the shooting and that man fired shots into the vehicle while Myers was driving.
While police have information on the man believed to be responsible, Holmes said they’re still working to verify his identity before releasing it to the public.
