Clinton man sentenced for following woman who won jackpot home from casino, robbing her at ATM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas Ball, Jr. was given 25 years for armed robbery of a Canton woman.
According to Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., Ball was sentenced to twenty-five years without the chance of early release or parole.
On September 18, 2017, a woman went to a Vicksburg Casino where she won about $5,000. Without her knowledge, Thomas Ball Jr. and Sean Johnson, had been canvassing the casino for individuals that won large that night. When they saw her win the jackpot, Ball followed her to her car and followed her back to Ridgeland. When she stopped at the bank to deposit her cash, Ball approached Thomas at the ATM, pulled a gun on her and took the money.
The woman was able to drive away and saw a law enforcement officer at a nearby gas station where she stopped and asked for help.
The Ridgeland Police Department began an investigation into the incident and were able to pull surveillance footage from both the casino and the bank that showed Ball watching the woman and confronting her at the bank.
The Mississippi Analysis and Information Center tracked the suspect’s cell phone tower location from the night in question. These records showed him at the casino, and then showed him following the woman back to the bank in Ridgeland.
On August 19, 2019, Thomas Ball pled guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 25 years without the possibility of parole.
His co-defendant, Sean Johnson pled guilty in May 2019 to conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.