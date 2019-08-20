Clinton man sentenced for following woman who won jackpot home from casino, robbing her at ATM

On September 18, 2017, a woman went to a Vicksburg Casino where she won about $5,000. Without her knowledge, Thomas Ball Jr. and Sean Johnson, had been canvassing the casino for individuals that won large that night. When they saw her win the jackpot, Ball followed her to her car and followed her back to Ridgeland. When she stopped at the bank to deposit her cash, Ball approached Thomas at the ATM, pulled a gun on her and took the money.