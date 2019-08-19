Sweetie Pie’s to remain at downtown location after resolving issues with building management

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sweetie Pie’s is back open for business in the Jackson area sooner than expected.
An on-site manager confirmed on Monday that they’ve resolved previous issues with business management and will remain at the downtown location “for now.”
The restaurant, located in the Plaza building at the corner of Amite and Congress streets, was shut down immediately after opening on Thursday, August 8.
“I want to come lay down roots in Jackson. My mother’s a Mississippian. You know all my family is from Mississippi. She wants to get back down here,” Manager Tim Norman of the restaurant’s force closure.
The restaurant is named after Robbie “Sweetie Pie” Montgomery, a former Ikette - or background singer with Ike and Tina Turner. The St. Louis based eatery was made famous on the OWN Network series “Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s”.
There is seating inside the building for 80 people, along with outdoor tables.
