Security guard arrested for shooting two people at Jackson nightclub

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A security guard at a popular Jackson nightclub is behind bars in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday morning.
Hinds County investigators have charged 33-year-old Antonio Leon Terry after he allegedly shot two people at Freelon’s nightclub.
They believe he got into an argument with one of the victims before opening fire.
One victim was shot in the stomach and the other in the lower back. Both were taken to the hospital, their conditions are not known.
Terry was was taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
He’s being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
