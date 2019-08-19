Rescue saves two dogs found in horrific condition, abandoned at Florence home

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two dogs were saved by a local rescue on Sunday after a call from a concerned resident alerted them to their horrific condition.
According to Rescue Revolution, a man abandoned his two Great Pyrenees at his Florence home and the two dogs stayed behind waiting for his return.
When rescuers with Rescue Revolution received the call from a concerned resident, they rushed to the house and found two dogs in horrific condition at the abandoned home.
The dogs were rushed to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center for immediate treatment.
The female dogs cannot walk, and appears to have been hit by a car.
Both dogs are severely underweight and are covered in mounds of fleas and losing hair.
The rescue will nurse the dogs back to health and will be looking for a foster home for these two gentle giants. Fostering a dog means that you simply give them a place to stay while they wait to be adopted. The rescue will provide food, beds, blankets, and anything else needed for their stay at your home.
If you want to foster, or are interested in eventually adopting, please call 769-208-3746. You can also apply to foster at Rescue Revolution’s website.
To donate to the vet bill for these two dogs, please call the vet directly at 601-939-8999. You can also donate to their PayPal at www.rrofms.org/donate or venmo @rrofms.
