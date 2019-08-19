21-month-old left in vehicle for hours before being found dead by police in north Mississippi

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - An infant appears to have been left inside a vehicle for several hours Friday before being found by Booneville police officers.
The vehicle was located near a children’s daycare and an adult daycare, which share a parking lot.
According to Police Chief Michael Ramey, the 21-month-old boy was left in the vehicle at a workplace during the day prior to arriving at the daycare facility around 5 p.m., when he was discovered.
Chief Ramey said investigators are gathering videos and statements.
The police chief did not release the infant’s identity, but said the body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.
