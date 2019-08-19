Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Slow moving downpours are likely this evening as an area of low pressure moves westward along the Louisiana coastline tonight. While a few showers are possible tomorrow, a heat advisory is in effect for the city of Jackson and areas north and west. The afternoon and evening heat index or what it feels like, will reach upwards of 109 degrees outside of showers and thunderstorms. A summertime weather pattern will continue for the duration of the work-week and this upcoming weekend. Expect partly sunny skies with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s with a heat index averaging around 105 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 70s. South wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at the same speeds Tuesday. Average high is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 7:39pm.