Man shot to death, woman injured in drive-by shooting on Ridgewood Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot to death while driving on Ridgewood Road in Jackson early Monday morning.
According to Jackson police, the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ridgewood Rd.
Officers responded to a crash where a small SUV had left the road and hit a tree in the yard of a home there.
Inside the car, officers found a man who had been shot, he was pronounced dead on scene.
A woman was also in the car with minor injuries from the crash. She was transported to the hospital.
As officers were investigating, they learned that a second vehicle was following the small SUV and shot into their vehicle.
The suspect in the second vehicle was believed to have gotten into some kind of fight with the victim not far from where they crashed, just minutes before the shooting.
The victim is only being identified as a black male while police work to let family know.
Investigators have information on the alleged suspect, who is also a black male, and are working to verify his identity.
This investigation is ongoing.
