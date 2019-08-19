First Alert Forecast: steamy August days ahead

MONDAY: A warm and muggy start to your work week – expect mostly to partly sunny skies to start off the day. Eventually, heating up to the lower 90s will yield scattered showers and storms to develop by the afternoon hours. If you don’t see any storms, the heat and humidity will likely push the heat index closer to 105°. Storms, like Sunday night, may have a bit of staying power after sunset as lows drop into the middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Another warm start will yield a hot and humid finish for your Tuesday. After starting in the middle 70s, highs will push for the lower to middle 90s by Tuesday afternoon. Feels like temperatures will push past 105° in many instances as rain chances may come at a premium through the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A typical summer pattern will continue to be the offering through this week – expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s; feels like temperatures in the lower 100s. Rain chances will tick up a bit into the upcoming weekend as a few disturbances roll past the region.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
