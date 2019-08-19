First Alert Forecast: steamy August days ahead

MONDAY: A warm and muggy start to your work week – expect mostly to partly sunny skies to start off the day. Eventually, heating up to the lower 90s will yield scattered showers and storms to develop by the afternoon hours. If you don’t see any storms, the heat and humidity will likely push the heat index closer to 105°. Storms, like Sunday night, may have a bit of staying power after sunset as lows drop into the middle 70s.