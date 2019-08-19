Beer and wine sales coming to Southern Miss football games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss is making several enhancements to their gameday concessions experience including fan friendly pricing, mobile ordering, and beer and wine sales.
The Southern Miss Department of Athletics, in partnership with concessions partner Aramark, announced Monday an extensive list of fan-friendly experience enhancements at M.M. Roberts Stadium this fall.
Beginning with the Sept. 28 home contest against UTEP, fans 21 and older, with a valid government-issued ID, will be able to purchase beer and light wine at eight different locations within the stadium.
Sales of beer and light wine will be available until the end of the third quarter of each home game beginning with the C-USA opener.
“These new initiatives allow us a great opportunity to continue to improve our game day environment and provide a positive fan-friendly experience,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain. “We are thankful for our partners across the University and in the community who helped make these amenities a reality.”
Concession workers and USM personnel will utilize the next month to ensure the proper training and infrastructure is in place to support a continued safe and enjoyable environment for fans.
Officials will monitor this process to determine if beer and light wine will be sold at other athletic venues in the future.
In addition, Southern Miss students will be able to purchase food in the stadium through the Grubhub App, formerly known as Tapingo but recently acquired by Grubhub, which allows Southern Miss student the ability to purchase food in the stadium with either their Bonus Bucks, Dining Dollars or a linked personal credit/debit card. Students may order online and then pick up their concession items at the stand located under the East grandstands near the student section in an express pickup line.
Fans can also enjoy fan friendly pricing options at concession stands this fall. Menu items include:
- Hot Dog $2
- Hamburger $3
- Pretzels $3
- Cheese Nachos $3
- Funnel Cake $5
- Large Popcorn $3
- Small Popcorn $1
- 20 oz. Dasani Water $3
- 16 oz. Fountain Drink $2
Ice Pops courtesy of Pop Brothers, based out of Long Beach, and Southern Kernels popcorn are new options for concessions this year.
Southern Miss will kick off the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. versus Alcorn State. Single-game and season tickets are on sale via SouthernMissTickets.com, calling 1-800-844-TICK, or visiting the Pat Ferlise Center during normal business hours.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.