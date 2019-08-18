Flood Fest kicks off in Redwood to help backwater flood victims

REDWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood Fest was in full swing at Redwood Elementary School, Saturday. The area just one of the many affected by backwater flooding.
“People really seem to be enjoying themselves,” said Tom Parker; he organized the Flood Fest.
The fundraising event collected hundreds of dollars from the community and local businesses to the victims of backwater flooding.
“The outpouring of support from not only the community, but around the country. A lot of former Vicksburg residents have contacted me to send items for the auction or send donations,” said Parker.
From a car show, to live music and food, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Some guests like Charlotte Freeman said it was a great break from cleaning up their homes and recovering from the flood.
“To have an event like this, to donate to the united way and they have the volunteer team that is handling the money, so 100 percent is actually going to the flood victims, I think that’s amazing,” said Freeman.
Other community members like Sharon Sparks also went to do their part in donating and said she was impressed by the attendance at Flood Fest.
“Oh I think it’s fantastic, a lot of people put this together and it was necessary. And I didn’t know I had to get a raffle ticket but they gave me a raffle ticket for my $20 donation. But that’s mainly what I came here for, to give money,” said Sparks.
