Few Afternoon Storms

Humid today, but not as hot due to an increase in clouds. Rain chances increase this afternoon as temperatures hold in the lower 90s. Even though it will not rain everywhere, any storm that does develop will be capable of producing brief downpours and frequent lightning. A typical Summer time weather pattern next week with highs in the low to middle 90s along with a daily dose of hit and miss afternoon storms. And due to the humidity, it will feel between 100 and 105.