Thousands of Southern Pine Electric customers without power in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Pine Electric crews have been dispatched to areas affected by power outages in Rankin County.
Over 3,000 homes and businesses are without power this Saturday. Leif Munkel with Southern Pine says that the outage happened around 1:30 p.m.
He says that crews are currently working as quickly and safely as possible to get customers back online.
Right now, it’s unclear how this outage began but crews are working on an issue with a substation.
3 on your side has received reports that the lights in Walmart on Highway 80 in Pearl are out and traffic lights on Airport Road and Highway 18 area in Brandon are out as well.
If you have to travel in these areas today, please use caution.
