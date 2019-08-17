Remembering Hurricane Camille: 50 Years Later

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It was exactly 50 years ago when Hurricane Camille swept through the Gulf Coast in 1969. That day forever changed South Mississippi.
Saturday, hundreds of residents will participate in various events to honor the people who lost their life due to the category 5 monstrous storm and also as a time to reflect.
There will be several memorials across the Coast. The Hurricane Camille Memorial in Biloxi was restored to be in prime shape in time for Saturday’s anniversary.
Reports show 256 people died as a result of Camille. Over 150 of those were in Mississippi.
Three of those victims could only be identified by what they were wearing. Now, the three women go by Faith, Hope and Charity, which is what is written over their tombstones.
And to make sure they aren’t forgotten, a memorial service at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport will be held this morning at 8:30 a.m. While the service focuses on “Faith, Hope and Charity”, officials say the annual event is an important way to remember all victims of the storm.
Friday, hundreds of people bought tickets to see Camille: The original monster storm, a new documentary dedicated to showcasing what happened here on the Coast 50 years ago. Many of those who attended said the movie brought back memories of the storm.
“It was something else," said one movie participant. "To me, it was even worse than Katrina, you know, in my section because it stayed here longer. Katrina came in and came back out. This one, it was bad, and I was 22 whenever Camille hit. I’m 72 now.
Monday, Governor Phil Bryant declared this week as ‘Hurricane Camille 50th Anniversary Week’.
