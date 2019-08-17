PRVWSD gives update on ongoing giant salvinia maintenance

Miss. (WLBT) -Barnett Reservoir’s battle against giant salvinia in the Pelahatchie Bay continues to go well, but with that success comes confusion for residents and its users.
The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District and its salvinia task force remain optimistic. The latest report from one partner, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, echoes the previous three months: “There is no sign of salvinia in Pelahatchie Bay.”
So why is the water being kept low and why is traffic below the Causeway bridge still banned?
PRVWSD and its partners agree that it is the right “game plan” to increase the odds of total eradication.
Low water, combined with aggressive spraying, is the best way to eliminate the plant, which is currently in the peak growing season for salvinia. Starving it of water weakens the plant and makes it more vulnerable to herbicide. The best defense is the barrier at the bridge to keep wind and water currents and boats from transporting any plant material that might remain hidden to other parts of the Barnett Reservoir.
There is no timeline for raising the water and opening the bridge to traffic.
