Non-profit helps parents sue Brandon daycare for alleged child abuse

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, a lawsuit against Barnyard Kids Child Care Center was filed by the Disability Rights Mississippi non-profit organization in Rankin County Circuit Court.
In a statement, the non-profit says that the motion was made after allegations of negligence and abuse of young children with disabilities came to light.
“She was visibly upset when I picked her up, she was so hoarse that she couldn’t talk,” said Jennifer Jackson as she recalled that afternoon in July when she picked up her daughter Mya from the childcare center in Brandon.
As they left in the car, Jackson said her 6-year-old spoke up about how she was locked in a high chair all day.
“She said that this had been occurring everyday that she was there since the first time she attended. That sometimes they would turn the lights off and leave the room and leave her in the room by herself. They were allowing other children to come and scream in her ear while she was in the high chair,” explained Jackson.
Mya has been diagnosed with ADHD, autism and other behavioral disorders. These were details that Jackson said she expressed to daycare director Rosalind Harris upon enrolling her daughter.
“[Harris] even showed me an additional room that she had that she said that she could use as a calming area for [Mya],” said Jackson.
Jackson later found out another child at the daycare, who's non-verbal, was also restrained at Barnyard Kids.
The mothers reached out to the Department of Health and other state agencies immediately. A month after the initial report, the department sent a letter to Jackson stating that they completed the investigation at Barnyards and found violations that include the misuse of a high chair.
Jackson and the other parent now receiving help from the Disability Rights Mississippi organization.
The group has since filed a lawsuit against the day care. We reached out to Harris at Barnyard and she said she was unable to talk at this time.
“I just would like some consequences, whatever those may be and we just intend to pursue all avenues possible to get justice for my daughter,” said Jackson.
