Man found with weapons, ammunition in custody after ‘suspicious person’ call from Walmart

PETAL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Petal are investigating a call from a Walmart Friday afternoon regarding a suspicious person.
Chief Matthew Hiatt says that officers made contact with the person while on a traffic stop. He was in possession of two weapons along with ammunition.
Police interviewed him and he was released on the scene. Hiatt says additional information was later provided which prompted further investigation.
The man is now in custody and is being interviewed.
Regardless of any social media posts, Hiatt says there has not been any report of an incident involving an active shooter in the City of Petal.
