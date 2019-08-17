'I’m going to tell their stories’: Beto O’Rourke visits immigrant families impacted by ICE raid in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Canton, Miss., Friday. He stopped at the Tienda Anita to hear from families impacted by last week’s ICE raid. One of the chicken processing plants that was raided is within walking distance of the store and many of the families live on the street.
Much of Beto O’Rourke’s interactions with families were out of the view of the cameras, as his campaign didn’t allow them inside the store. When asked what he would say to Mississippians who might ask if he would come here if not for the raids, here’s what O’Rourke stressed.
“I’m here because of these raids. I want to make that very clear," said O’Rourke. “Wherever Donald Trump is terrorizing and terrifying communities, I’m going to be there. Wherever he’s trying to keep people down, I’m going to do everything I can to lift them up. I’m going to tell their stories.”
We learned that many of the families had both parents working at the plant but on different shifts. One man tells us his wife is still detained and he’s not sure what he and his children should do.
“He doesn’t have any family here," said volunteer Margarita LeBlanc after speaking with the man. “It’s just his wife and him. And he says his children want to stay. His children want to stay. It all depends what happens with his wife.”
In O’Rourke’s conversation with the Tienda owner, ”miedo” or fear in Spanish, was a word repeatedly brought up. They say many community members are fearful to leave their homes.
“So many of those mothers in there said they feel like there’s an attack on Hispanics," noted O’Rourke. "And I just came from EL Paso, Texas, where there was literally a massacre of 22 people because of fears of a Hispanic invasion.”
O’Rourke says he isn’t fundraising while in Mississippi, but he is trying to learn from organizers how to best direct resources to the families.
“It was another dot that we’ve got to connect for the American people. That massacre in El Paso did not happen in a vacuum. This raid did not happen in a vacuum. There is an attack on immigrants.”
O’Rourke has two other Southern events scheduled this weekend. Both will be in Arkansas.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.